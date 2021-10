Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Justin hits Huawei’s swanky Gotham City style launch of its latest Matebook, as the company makes a major push across devices away from the smartphone. Elsewhere, Martha finds out about Verizon’s plans to launch the first 5G killer app for music with star Asiahn and Yanitsa hears about Orange’s battle plan for Europe.