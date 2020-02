Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrapup show

27 FEB 2020

MWC20 Barcelona didn’t happen this year but that hasn’t stopped the industry – and the GSMA – keeping the show on the road. A panel of guests from Mobile World Live, GSMA Intelligence and the GLOMOs tell you everything you need to know about the biggest developments in the past few days, including all the major launches and the introduction of MWC Shorts.