HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Day 1 highlights

05 SEP 2017

Mobile World Live brings you a snapshot of the opening day from Huawei’s flagship annual event in Shanghai, where the main theme of the show is ‘Grow with the cloud.’ Keynotes included Guo Ping (Huawei’s rotating CEO), Zheng Yelai (president of Huawei’s cloud business unit), as well as execs from CERN, China Pacific Insurance Group and Orange Business Service. Plus there’s an interactive exhibition hall over 20,000 square meters in area.