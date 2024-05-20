Microsoft and Telefonica Tech inked a global agreement focused on providing enterprise customers with enhanced real-time cybersecurity, with the pair set to use artificial intelligence tools to up protection.

The latest pact between the two will see Telefonica Tech integrate Microsoft security tools, including those delivered through AI assistant Copilot, into its cybersecurity products.

Telefonica’s technology division claimed the collaboration would combine its partner’s advanced security and AI tools with its own operational expertise. The aim is to deliver “proactive, integrated, automated and real-time security management” to customers.

Among benefits being pitched to enterprises are defence from online threats, protecting information, employee privacy features and identity management.

Telefonica Tech COO for Spain and the Americas Maria Jesus Almazor described the pact as a “key milestone,” noting following the move “companies around the world will take advantage of all the opportunities that technology offers to digitise processes and jobs, including tools based on generative artificial intelligence, with maximum security.”

Microsoft Spain president Alberto Granados said the deal would provide “security solutions powered by artificial intelligence with the aim of improving their cyber-resilience.”