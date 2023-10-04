Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 FE, a lower-priced version of its flagship smartphone, featuring a range of recycled materials and packaging along with a high-end chipset and meaty camera specs.

The vendor pitches its FE models as an entry point to its higher-tier smartphones. As such, the Galaxy S23 FE offers a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 50MP main camera with 3x optical zoom and a 4500mAh battery.

Samsung unveiled the smartphone alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus, as well as the Galaxy Buds FE.

Head of Samsung’s Mobile eXperience Business TM Roh stated the “new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities”.

The Galaxy S23 FE is built using a variety of recycled materials, including pre-consumer aluminium and glass, and post-consumer plastic sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles.

Samsung priced the device from $599 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with mint, cream, graphite, purple indigo and tangerine colour options.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers a 10.9-inch display and the Tab S9 FE Plus 12.4-inch.

Both run on Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chipset, starting with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the smaller tablet and 8GB/128GB for the larger.

Samsung stated the Tab S9 FE Plus’s battery can play up to 20 hours of video on a single charge. Pricing for the series begins at $449, with mint, silver, grey and lavender colour options.

The Galaxy Buds FE are equipped with active noise cancellation and ambient sound software, come in graphite and white, and are priced at $99.

Samsung plans availability for the smartphone and tablets in selected markets from tomorrow (5 October), and the Galaxy Buds FE from 6 October.