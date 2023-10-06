The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) was tipped to penalise Apple and Google as much as KRW68 billion ($51.3 million) for breaching in-app payment rules, which prevent app store providers from requiring developers to use their payment channels for purchases, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Following an investigation started in August 2022, the KCC found the pair required local app developers to use certain payment methods, along with other irregularities.

For abusing their market position, the agency plans to fine Google KRW47.5 billion and Apple KRW20.5 billion.

Yonhap News Agency stated the final penalties will be determined after receiving input from the companies and going through due deliberation procedures.

The commission called on the companies to take corrective measures to address business practices which could “likely hamper fair market competition”.

It reportedly also determined an Apple policy of charging domestic developers a fee was a discriminatory act.

The government introduced new in-app payment rules in August 2021, with the law approved by the National Assembly in 2022.