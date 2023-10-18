Dutch chip machinery maker ASML vowed to seek clarification from US authorities on the scope of new rules aiming to make it tougher for China to import advanced semiconductors and equipment, noting the export controls will slow its business in the mainland.

In a statement, ASML noted the new measures will “likely have an impact on the regional split of our systems sales in the medium to long term”.

Following the US publishing new rules yesterday (17 October) imposing additional restrictions on the export of advanced chip manufacturing technology, the company said given the length (450 pages) and complexity of the regulations, it needs to “carefully assess any potential implications”.

The company noted the new controls will apply to a limited number of chip facilities in China, however, it doesn’t expect the measures to have a material impact on its financial outlook for 2023 and for its longer-term scenarios for 2025 and beyond.

The new export controls go into effect in 30 days and are intended to prevent China’s military from accessing advanced chip technologies.

Founder of industry blog Radio Free Mobile Richard Windsor doesn’t think the new rules will significantly affect either AI chip suppliers or ASML in the short term as they have sufficient demand to take up any capacity freed from China.

Strong Q3

ASML is the market leader in extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) chip machinery and currently faces bans on exporting its most advanced equipment to China.

The company released Q3 results today (18 October) with revenue rising 15.6 per cent year-on-year to €6.7 billion. China accounted for 46 per cent of sales in the quarter. EUV machinery represented less than 10 per cent of 112 units sold in Q3.