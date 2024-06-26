Dish Network claimed its Boost Mobile brand was the first in the world to commercially launch four-carrier aggregation (4CA) downlink and 2CA uplink simultaneously, a move which improved data speeds and capacity for customers.

Boost Mobile merged 100MHz of spectrum across four channels to accelerate data rates. Dish Network achieved peaks of 1Gb/s during trials of the set-up conducted with Samsung and Qualcomm in 2023.

It noted data rates could vary based on RF conditions, spectrum availability and the number of users in a location.

For now, the faster speed is only available on the Samsung Galaxy S24 family with additional devices to follow.

A representative for EchoStar told Mobile World Live Dish Network conducted 4CA interoperability tests on RAN equipment from Mavenir and Samsung Networks using a device running a Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 chipset.

Samsung’s device team enabled the 4CA feature across its Galaxy S24 range once Dish Network released the software on its network.