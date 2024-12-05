Nokia’s Bell Labs Consulting teamed with stc Group to unveil a generative AI (genAI) offering designed to reduce costs and time to market for new services launching on the operator’s network.

The duo explained the provision of services is a critical factor in preparing and equipping network offerings, ensuring the rapid delivery of new solutions to customers.

With the genAI platform, Nokia explained it aims to replace stc’s current method of provisioning services, which it described as a complex process of configuring several systems and resources in unison.

On a broader sense, the genAI will apparently make stc’s complex network of multi-technology and multi-vendor systems more efficient, saving time, money and resources.

Tariq Al-Harbi, VP, Cloud and Network Services Global Business Centre, Saudi Arabia at Nokia, said introducing genAI would help to revamp the service provisioning process and unlock new business opportunities for industrial operations in the country.

The partnership builds on another AI agreement between Nokia and stc, announced in July 2024, with the vendor deploying its MantaRay Cognitive SON, an AI-powered play that helps with network optimisation and automation using self-configuring modules to boost performance and efficiency.

Nokia Bell Labs also made moves in Saudi Arabia last year, signing an agreement to explore Industry 4.0 use cases as part of a wider digital transformation push in the MENA region.