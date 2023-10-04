Nokia secured a deal to install a private 5G network in a factory currently being built by Brazil-based agricultural equipment manufacturer Jacto, claimed to be the first deployment of its kind for the sector in Latin America.

The factory will be located in the Pompeia municipality in the Sao Paolo state in Brazil and span 96,000 square metres. It will be home to the production of technologies used to fertilise, spray and harvest coffee and sugarcanes, serving domestic and international markets.

Fernando Goncalves, president at Jacto said it consulted several players in the telecoms market and Nokia “was the one that presented the best proposal in terms of quality, robustness and scalability of the product to meet our project”.

The project will see the Finnish vendor deploy its private 5G network based on the Nokia Modular Private Wireless portfolio designed for industrial sites, using 700MHz spectrum for the 4.9G/LTE and a 3.7GHz band for 5G.

It will provide Jacto with services for installation, configuration, training, and assisted operations at the factory.

Nokia and Jacto did not disclose when they expect the facility to open.

Jacto promotes itself as a provider of technology products and services in the agricultural industry. Its businesses span over 100 countries, with factories in Brazil, Argentina and Thailand.