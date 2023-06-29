 ZTE turns to convergence for efficiency gains - Mobile World Live
MWC Shanghai 2023 - News

ZTE turns to convergence for efficiency gains

29 JUN 2023

LIVE FROM MWC23 SHANGHAI: ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang (pictured) highlighted the impact 5G had on a diverse range of industries and empowering the country’s digital transformation, along with spotlighting recent gains in equipment energy efficiency.

During a keynote, Xu argued convergence of the network and computing power are keys to improving the capabilities of infrastructure, with ZTE working to address challenges around integrating existing and new technologies.

He explained integration work can still be very costly, but noted “in such an unprecedented era, we are all witnessing and enabling historic changes”.

“To converge the edge and the core, the issue is to change what users have taken for granted, but it takes time and we have to train customers.”

Backed by mature mobile and fibre footprints in China, he said consumers are shifting from voice and data communications, to intelligent and integrated information services tailored to specific applications.

Innovations in components and materials including power amplifiers, filters, antenna elements and heat dissipation design, can also create significant value, he noted.

ZTE used new materials to reduce the size of base stations and lower power consumption by 35 per cent in some cases.

Based on ETSI’s standard for measuring power consumption, a 1 per cent increase in amplifier efficiency increases the overall equipment power consumption effectiveness by 1 per cent to 2 per cent, making it possible to increase bandwidth and boost the transmit power of base stations.

Xu claimed ZTE achieved a power amplifier efficiency 8 per cent higher than the industry average.





Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...



