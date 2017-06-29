English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMoneyNews

PayPal invests in online loan start-up

29 JUN 2017

Payments firm PayPal made an undisclosed investment in LendUp, a start-up that provides online loans to consumers and small businesses.

According to Reuters, both firms confirmed the strategic capital injection in statements, as PayPal made its latest move into expanding its partnership base and establishing a jump on rivals in the digital payments market.

In March this year, PayPal made an investment South Korean payments app company Viva Republica, after a $30 million strategic investment in investing app Acorns last April.

LendUp, founded in 2012, automates parts of the process of providing loans, with aim of offering cheaper and faster solutions for both consumers and businesses online.

The company targets its offering to consumers traditionally overlook by banks, because of risk concerns.

The aim is to help people struggling financially get out of debt, save more money or become financially more successful.

Speaking to TechCrunch, LendUp CEO Sasha Orloff said that a lot of the company’s methods resonated with PayPal, and said both firms share the same vision and also serve many of the same customers.

The company plans to use the new capital to expand its customer base, and also find ways it could work with PayPal, added Reuters.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

PayPal CEO dismisses Apple P2P challenge

US banking giants throw down P2P challenge

Google adding Android Pay markets, commerce tools
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association