HomeMoneyNews

Vodafone chief backs m-Pesa expansion plan

25 JUL 2018

Outgoing Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao hailed m-Pesa as subsidiary Vodacom’s “live” growth opportunity in Africa, highlighting both the potential of the product and the social good derived from the service.

Speaking at his final media update call in the role, Colao reiterated earlier comments from executives at Vodacom talking-up the potential to export the mobile money operation to new markets across Africa.

Answering a question about the potential of Vodafone, and its associates, to enter new countries in Africa as regulators open markets, Colao said: “Never say never, but today we don’t see any live or urgent opportunity, except the growth of m-Pesa.”

He added the mobile money platform was a “great product” and its expansion a focus for Vodacom.

The comments come a week after rumours emerged Ethiopia was likely to be the next export market for the m-Pesa service.

The brand is operated by Safaricom in Kenya and Vodacom in Tanzania, Lesotho, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is also used by Vodafone in Egypt and India, and had previously been available in Albania and Romania.

In the wake of the transferring of Vodafone’s stake in Safaricom to Vodacom during 2017, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said the company aimed to be formidable in the financial services sector.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Safaricom eyes Ethiopia for mobile money expansion

Blog: App-ocalypse now? Wallets, chat apps tool-up

Retail giant launches mobile money in South Africa
