 Venmo launches rewards scheme - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Venmo launches rewards scheme

29 OCT 2019

PayPal peer-to-peer payment brand Venmo debuted its first ever rewards programme, offering users in the US cash back when they pay using its debit card at select retailers.

Participating retailers will offer the benefit on a rotating basis, with customers able to view current offers on the Venmo app. In a statement, the company said initial rewards include 5 per cent cash back for purchases at retailer Target, cosmetics store Sephora, fast food chain Papa Johns and Chevron petrol stations.

Cash earned from purchases will be deposited directly into users’ Venmo accounts, where the funds can be transferred to a bank account, or to pay friends and merchants within the app. Users can track how much they’ve earned from each transaction in the My Feed tab.

The company launched the debit card in June 2018 to extend its reach offline, and The Wall Street Journal in April reported it was exploring options for a credit card offer as well.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

MPT receives licence to launch payment service

Wirecard brings Chinese payments to Sweden

US P2P brands vie for Q1 transaction crown
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association