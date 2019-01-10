 Safaricom launches m-Pesa overdrafts - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Safaricom launches m-Pesa overdrafts

10 JAN 2019

Kenyan operator Safaricom made overdrafts available to its m-Pesa customers, its latest move to expand the scope of financial services offered over its mobile money platform.

The plan to provide an overdraft facility was first announced to media in the country at its fiscal H1 2019 results in November 2018. At the time the operator said it was awaiting approval from regulator the Central Bank of Kenya.

After receiving the green light, the service became available earlier this week in partnership with finance provider CBA.

Users must sign-up to use the service, named Fuliza, and can opt out at any time. Customers are subject to a limit on their overdraft, which is regularly reviewed by Safaricom and dependent on the user’s credit rating.

Providing overdrafts is the latest of a number of upgrades to Safaricom’s mobile money service, which continues to dominate the market.

In addition to regularly increasing remittance and retail payment options, Safaricom also provides savings and formal loan services through m-Pesa sister brand m-Shwari.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

