Orange Romania adds money transfers - Mobile World Live

HomeMoneyNews

Orange Romania adds money transfers

17 FEB 2020

Orange Romania bolstered its mobile payment service by enabling overseas currency transfers with no commission charges, as part of wider group plans to grow the scale of its financial services arm.

In a translated statement, Haris Hanif, Orange Money Romania CEO, said the market for currency exchange and transfers is not “flexible enough” and often involved commission charges.

The move enables Orange Money customers in the country to send transfer funds to 18 non-domestic currencies, including the Euro, Dollar, Pounds Sterling, and Swiss Franc.

Orange pledged customers would be offered competitive exchange rates, with transactions secured using biometrics including fingerprint or facial recognition, along with a PIN.

Orange CEO Stephane Richard rcently highlighted financial services as a key growth area in the company’s latest Engage2025 growth strategy.

The operator is also making headway in Europe with Orange Bank, recently adding Spain as its second market following a launch in its domestic market in 2017.

