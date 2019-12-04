 Orange talks tower split, transformation targets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange talks tower split, transformation targets

04 DEC 2019

Orange unveiled a five-year strategy to cut costs and refocus the business on perceived growth areas, including the creation of a European tower company and a potential IPO of its Middle East and Africa (MEA) unit.

At an investor event, CEO Stephane Richard said the Engage2025 strategy represented the “most significant transformational change the company has undertaken in recent years”. He noted its previous Essentials2020 programme had been a success, but was now “reaching the end of the road”.

The company believes it will cut telecom-related costs by €1 billion by 2023, though the figure does not count fees related to activities deemed to be high growth, including B2B and MEA operations.

Richard said the plan was designed to deliver sustainable growth with aggressive targets to “beat industry targets on carbon emissions by ten years” and increase digital inclusion.

“Strong economic performance is impossible without environmental leadership,” Richard added, noting companies ignoring trends including climate change “cease to be relevant”.

Towers
Orange plans to separate tower assets in the bulk of its European operators into national units before creating a company to house them. The move was expected and taps a trend among several large European operator groups.

Richard noted the company would also attempt to cut costs by striking further RAN sharing partnerships. He clarified the company did not plan to dispose of tower assets, though announced it recently sold 1,500 non-strategic sites in Spain to Cellnex for €260 million.

Target areas
Orange identified B2B, financial services and its MEA units as key growth areas for the business in the years to 2025.

In the B2B and consumer sectors, it wants to place services based on data and AI at the heart of its operation, seeking to increase efficiency and modernise customer experience.

The operator committed to spend more than €1.5 billion retraining staff in new technology areas, including 20,000 employees who will be schooled in virtualisation, AI, cloud computing, code and cybersecurity.

Orange plans to focus on 5G services in Europe and 4G across its MEA footprint.

It launched its first European 5G network in Romania last month, with Richard noting the technology would “pave the way to new services” using network slicing.

In its MEA segment, Richard said it would continue to pursue fast growth areas including content, health, energy and new financial services including the launch of Orange Bank Africa.

The company was also “prepared” for potential opportunities for its regional operation, including the possibility of an IPO.

Within its European banking operation, having launched in Spain last month the company reiterated its target of rolling the service out across its operations.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange rubbishes Deutsche Telekom merger talk

Orange banks on financial services success in Spain

Orange launches own premium 5G phone in Europe
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association