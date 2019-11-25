 Orange banks on financial services success in Spain - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange banks on financial services success in Spain

25 NOV 2019

Orange pressed on with its vaunted mobile banking play, launching the service in Spain more than two years after the product made its debut in France.

In a statement, Orange Bank CEO Paul de Leusse (pictured) held up the division as a “key strand of the group’s multi-service strategy” adding the service would deliver a unique offer to one of the operator’s largest markets.

Orange Bank Spain general director Narciso Perales noted Orange’s longstanding experience in the mobile industry meant it was “most suited to design a mobile banking service for today’s highly mobile population.”

Initially Orange Bank Spain will offer current accounts, savings products, physical debit cards and app-based group payment functionalities which enable the cost of items to be split among account holders.

Customers also taking Orange’s core services will receive a discount on mobile bills.

The launch comes two weeks after Orange hailed the progress of its French banking service, which signed-up half a million customers in the first two years.

As well as its full banking service, which is eventually expected to expand across its European footprint, Orange offers mobile money in its Africa markets under the Orange Money brand.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

