English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Mastercard launches m-pay platform for farmers

17 JAN 2017
Mastercard-Africa-Rural

Mastercard today unveiled its mobile payments and marketplace platform 2KUZE designed to enable farmers in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to buy, sell and receive payment for goods on feature phones.

The application was developed by the charity-backed Mastercard Lab for Financial Inclusion and, the company states, paves the way for cashless agriculture.

An initial pilot scheme is already underway in Kenya with 2,000 farmers working for fairtrade charity Cafe Direct Producers Foundation using the marketplace to source buyers and receive payment through mobile money services.

Using their existing mobile handsets suppliers are able to connect with potential buyers and negotiate prices in advance rather than trying to sell their products in an open, physical, marketplace. In a video to accompany the launch, Mastercard said the system streamlined the whole transaction process.

Daniel Monehin, division president for Sub-Saharan Africa and head of financial inclusion for International Markets at Mastercard said: “We believe that by using mobile, a technology that is so ubiquitous among farmers in Africa, we can improve financial access, bring in operational efficiency and facilitate faster payments.

“The collaboration between the Lab team and farmers in the market helped to deliver a solution that can be implemented and make an impact without any major changes to the day-to-day.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Blog: Can cashless India make mobile money’s year?

Bharti Airtel launches payments bank nationwide

ECB talks up Eurozone mobile money service

Money

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association