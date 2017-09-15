English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Google set to unveil India mobile payment platform

15 SEP 2017

Google is expected to launch its widely anticipated mobile payment service for India – thought to be called Tez – at a press event next week, according to a number of media reports in the country.

News broke in July the company had tested a payments service specifically designed for the country and was awaiting approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

The Tez service is expected to be based on United Payment Interface protocols approved by the National Payments Corporation of India. By adopting these standards, users will be able to transfer funds to subscribers of alternative services, many of which are already in operation.

Given the different brand name and use of India-specific protocols, the service looks set to be operated completely independently to Google’s Android Pay app offered across other markets.

India’s mobile payments market is becoming increasingly competitive with WhatsApp reportedly preparing to add payments to its existing app, while rival chat app Hike already launched a similar feature. This is in addition to comparible products from existing mobile payment providers, traditional financial service companies and mobile operators.

Discussing the vast opportunity for digital transaction services in the country at an investor meeting in July, Visa CEO Alfred Kelly pointed to the strong competitive environment and unique propositions offered by India.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Paytm, WhatsApp and Hike set for India turf war

Paytm invests in loyalty app, targets integration

Hike beats WhatsApp to India payments launch
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association