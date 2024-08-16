Meta Platforms’ X rival Threads launched new web-based features to help businesses and digital creators understand how their content is performing and speed up the planning process for posts.

Users of the social media platform will be able to employ a new scheduling feature to help them build a consistent online presence by creating posts that will publish over the course of multiple days. Meta stated in a blog the scheduling feature will commence testing soon.

There’s also a tool to provide Threads posters with insights into a range of post metrics including the number of views, replies, reposts and quotes. It also provides demographics on users’ followers such as their age, gender and locations.

Meta stated those “metrics can help creators and businesses figure out what content resonates best with their audience and help them tailor future posts accordingly”.

Businesses and digital creators can also write multiple drafts of their potential Threads posts. Meta explained they can save up to 100 drafts for as long as they want.

The social media giant stated the insights and multiple drafts feature are starting to roll out on Threads’ web platform first. It will explore mobile versions of those features later.

“We think these features will be particularly helpful to creators and businesses who use Threads to connect with new and existing audiences,” Meta stated.

The company launched Threads in July 2023 in an apparent bid to compete against Elon Musk-owned X. It crossed the 200 million monthly user threshold 1 August, according to a Threads post.