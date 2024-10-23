Qualcomm and Google committed to create the de-facto platform for in-vehicle generative AI (genAI) under a sweeping new arrangement involving the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, the search giant’s cloud service and Android Automotive OS.

The companies plan to develop a standardised reference platform for genAI-based cockpit information services in what Qualcomm branded a key step forward for automotive digital transformation.

Qualcomm and Google’s latest collaboration will focus on services including voice assistance and maps in vehicles running compatible Snapdragon SoCs and the chip company’s AI Hub.

There will also be a focus on providing services in real time with Android Automotive OS and Google genAI.

Qualcomm explained the companies plan to develop a unified framework covering automotive software which is optimised for its Snapdragon platforms and hosted on Google Cloud. It mentioned benefits including easier development of compatible services using APIs, along with delivering upgradeable services covering vehicle connectivity.

Patrick Brady, VP of engineering with Google, said the “automotive industry is on the cusp of major transformation” due to genAI and the “ability to update software features throughout the platform’s lifecycle”.

For Qualcomm, the work with Google offers the chance to “create safe and digitally advanced experiences”, Nakul Duggal, group GM for automotive, industrial and cloud added.

The collaboration was announced alongside fresh automotive platforms involving Qualcomm’s Oryon CPU on day two of its annual Snapdragon Summit.

Qualcomm stated its latest platforms target an increase in CPU performance of up to three-times over its previous flagship automotive systems, along with a 12-times improvement in AI functions.