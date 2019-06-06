 Blockchain group eyes LatAm growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Blockchain group eyes LatAm growth

06 JUN 2019

LIVE FROM MOBILE 360 LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO CITY: The co-chairman of Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG) identified Latin America as an area full of potential for the technology, prompting the organisation to launch a recruitment drive in the region.

During a session on security, Ling Wu (pictured) said the region had a huge opportunity to benefit from blockchain technologies, citing potential new business for operators in enabling secure identity verification services and international mobile financial transactions.

As of its latest update in February 2019, CBSG had 15 operator members, largely based in Africa and Asia. It also counts US operator Sprint among its backers.

“We cover Asia, Middle East and Africa but not Latin America. The reason I’m here is we want to correct that mistake,” Wu said

The organisation was founded in 2017 by SoftBank and technology company TBCAsoft and has a number of working groups covering specific elements of blockchain.

TBCAsoft develops the platforms to deliver on the group’s aims and is also led by Wu.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Mobile 360 Security for 5G: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association