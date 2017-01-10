English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Batelco launches NFC mobile payments in Bahrain

10 JAN 2017
contactless-payments

Bahrain operator Batelco signed a deal with one of the country’s largest banks, Ithmaar, and electronics payments company Arab Financial Services to launch mobile payment services in the country.

In a statement, the companies said the service will be the first in the country to offer NFC-based mobile payments. Customers can upload credit from an Ithmaar bank prepaid card to their handset and use it to pay for goods and services at retailers across the country.

Batelco is one of three major mobile operators in the country with 1.14 million connections, excluding M2M, equating to an estimated market share of 34 per cent. Its mobile rivals are Viva (owned by Saudi Telecom Company) and Zain.

Batelco Bahrain CEO Muna Al Hashemi hailed the mobile payment service as a “step forward” and said it would open “exciting opportunities in the future as technology, digital banking and customers’ needs continue to evolve”.

Arab Financial Services CEO B Chandrasekhar added: “We are proud to launch the first of its kind NFC enabled mobile payments solution in Bahrain and are delighted to partner with Batelco and Ithmaar Bank for this service. We have plans to introduce more innovative products to create an enhanced customer experience.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

ECB talks up Eurozone mobile money service

EU agency warns of mobile payment security fears

PayPal seeks to block Paytm trademark bid

Money

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association