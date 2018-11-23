English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Apple, Samsung poised for Azerbaijan payment move

23 NOV 2018

Both Apple and Samsung are set to launch mobile wallet services in Azerbaijan next year, according to comments from a top Mastercard executive in the country.

Mastercard’s head of business development for digital payments in the country, Hakan Tatlici, told Azerbaijan newswire Trend the two services would appear next year, followed by “other digital payment services”.

The promotion of mobile and digital payments is part of a government initiative to reduce the heavy reliance on cash payments in the market.

Between the years of 2018 and 2020, authorities want to reduce the proportion of cash payments from 74 per cent to 40 per cent, according to AzerNews statistics.

A launch of either Samsung Pay or Apple Pay in Azerbaijan would make the country one of the few in the Eurasia region to have either service, or rival Google Pay, available to consumers.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Samsung Pay global expansion accelerates

Costco delivers retail boost to Apple Pay

Apple Pay moves into Poland and Norway
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association