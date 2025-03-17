IDC predicted the retail and services sector would account for the bulk of an expected $261 billion global edge computing spend in 2025, part of a projection it stated offers vendors deeper insight into enterprise demand than its previous forecasts.

The research company tipped retail and services to account for 28 per cent of its forecast total for the year, with manufacturing and resources set for a 25 per cent share.

IDC stated a revised enterprise industry taxonomy in its latest global edge compute spend figures offers vendors more information on areas they should target and tailor products towards.

The research company segments its enterprise information into AI, IoT, AR, VR, drones and robotics.

IDC expects AR and AI, respectively, to be the fastest-growing domains, with financial services predicted to top the list of individual industries.

The company predicts service providers to pump nearly $100 billion into infrastructure required to offer multi-access edge computing, content delivery and virtual functions by 2028.

Dave McCarthy, research VP covering cloud and edge services, said edge computing is set to “redefine” the way businesses employ real-time data: “its future hinges on tailored, industry-specific solutions that address unique operational demands”.

All told, IDC expects global spend to hit $380 billion by 2028, though it predicts the outlay will shift from hardware in the near term to professional services towards the end of its forecast period.