English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 2018 Africa - News

Ericsson eyes a faster 5G move for Africa

18 JUL 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – AFRICA, KIGALI: Ericsson’s head of network solutions for Middle East and Africa Ahmad Husseini (pictured) predicted Africa’s first 5G deployments would appear in a much shorter timescale than previous connectivity technologies had taken to reach the continent.

Husseini pointed to trends witnessed across previous generations of mobile technology to illustrate the continent would receive 5G relatively quickly.

“Looking at technology and focusing on Africa, the first GSM network was deployed in 1994, ten years later we had the first 3G system in Africa and then just seven years later we had the first LTE network,” he explained.

“So it’s obvious that the pace is happening faster and faster and it’s taking a shorter time to deploy different technologies, so we believe that 5G will come to Africa much faster than other technologies.”

He added 5G on the continent would be “for industry use as much as it is for fast mobile data.”

In January 2018 Ericsson and MTN announced what the companies claimed was the first trial of 5G in Africa at the operator’s headquarters in South Africa.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association