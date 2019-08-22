 US telecoms help states fight robocalls – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

US telecoms help states fight robocalls

22 AUG 2019

A dozen US operators joined forces with legal officials from all 50 states to fight nuisance calls, announcing a pact to improve prevention and enforcement efforts.

To help stem the tide of spam calls, cable and wireless providers agreed to monitor their networks for nuisance traffic; offer free call blocking and labelling tools for consumers; and continue the roll out of STIR/SHAKEN call authentication technology.

They also pledged to notify law enforcement and the state attorneys general of suspicious activity; help investigators trace the origins of illegal robocalls; and identify customers participating in spam schemes.

In a statement, North Carolina attorney general Josh Stein said the measures will help state officials “track down the scammers and fraudsters responsible so that we can keep them from preying on people”.

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile US, Verizon, US Cellular, Charter Communications, Comcast, Frontier Communications, Consolidated Communications, Bandwidth and Windstream Communications all signed the voluntary agreement.

US residents receive tens of billions of unwanted calls each year, and the pact comes as part of an ongoing effort to damp down the onslaught.

In recent months, the FCC toughened its stance on robocalls, and T-Mobile and AT&T partnered on a cross-network implementation of STIR/SHAKEN earlier this month.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US operators balk at new Lifeline standards

Smart city focus shifts to scale, ROI

Verizon applies FWA lessons to mobile 5G business
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association