 FCC toughens stance on unwanted calls - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC toughens stance on unwanted calls

07 JUN 2019

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) passed new regulations allowing operators to block spam calls by default, a move designed to increase consumer protection.

In a statement, the US regulator said the new laws will allow voice providers to stop the calls, dubbed “robocalls”, by using “reasonable call analytics”.

“This action empowers providers to protect their customers from unwanted robocalls before those calls even reach the consumers’ phones,” said FCC.

Currently, operators in the country offer their customers call blocking tools on an opt-in basis.

Sick and tired
As part of the ruling, providers can also offer their customers the choice to opt-in to tools blocking calls from any number not in their contact list or other “white lists”.

This option would allow consumers to decide directly whose calls they are willing to receive.

Ajit Pai, chairman of the FCC, said the whole country was “sick and tired of unwanted robocalls.”

YouMail, an app aiming to stop robocalls said citizens were spammed with 4.7 billion robocalls in May, of which almost half were scams.

The FCC also opened a consultation on whether it should create a safe harbour for providers which blocks calls that are maliciously spoofed so the caller ID cannot be authenticated, along with unsigned calls.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

US majors splash cash for 5G frequencies

Sprint begins to see Boost interest

Latest US 5G auction raises more than $2B

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Mobile 360 Security for 5G: Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association