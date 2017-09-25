English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Sprint pegs services, analytics as key to LPWA revenue

25 SEP 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Mohamad Nasser, general manager of Sprint’s IoT business unit, said the money in low power wide area (LPWA) networks won’t come from connectivity, but rather from services and analytics capabilities.

According to Nasser, low power IoT connectivity isn’t much of a revenue generator on its own. In fact, looking at the connectivity piece alone, Nasser said it would be “very tough” to generate substantial revenue. He noted it would take “huge volumes” of connected devices to create a “good enough” business model.

So Sprint, he said, is taking a different tack.

“That’s why what we’re trying to do is to kind of move up that value chain, and be able to offer services and data analytics,” Nasser told Mobile World Live, adding: “I think that’s where things start to get a little bit more, I would say, nice and heavy. Because it’s with all these connections with low power data – the analytics that’s going to come out of it, I think is going to create a lot of value for our customers, and then you will see some of that revenue come.”

More from Nasser on Sprint’s LPWA IoT network plans (including ambitions to launch LTE-M next year followed by NB-IoT) and what verticals the operator is focusing on first can be found here.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile, Sprint resume “active” merger talks

Sprint undercuts AT&T with free iPhone 8 deal

MWCA17 Keynote: GSMA, Bharti Enterprises, Sprint
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights 1

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association