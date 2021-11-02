Qualcomm commits to net zero by 2040

Qualcomm committed to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 with plans to work with customers and partners to reduce emissions.

The chipmaker stated it would work to meet emissions standards from Greenhouse Gas Protocol, an organisation offering relevant guidance, tools and training to help companies manage outputs.

Qualcomm aims to employ goals covering directly-owned or controlled businesses, and indirect emissions from power supplies and other operations.

The company claims its San Diego headquarters is already powered by 100 per cent renewable energy. It aims to cut 50 per cent from direct and power-related indirect, and 25 per cent from other non-direct emissions by 2030.

Qualcomm’s timeline is aggressive compared with other major companies, many of which aim to be emissions free by 2050.

In addition, Qualcomm committed to the Science Based Targets initiative’s Business Ambition for 1.5 degrees Celsius, a United Nations effort to limit global temperature rises.

Qualcomm highlighted potential benefits of its 5G products, tipping these to contribute to removing 374 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2025.

It tipped 5G to deliver a 20 per cent boost in vehicle fuel efficiency using C-V2X technology.

Qualcomm also forecast 5G connectivity will reduce water usage through more efficient monitoring, saving 410 billion gallons annually.

A number of other companies in the mobile market have made sustainability a corporate priority, including Samsung, Orange and Verizon.