 OneWeb turns to SpaceX for rocket launches - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

OneWeb turns to SpaceX for rocket launches

22 MAR 2022

OneWeb, a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company majority-owned by the UK government, struck a deal to have its satellites launched by US-based SpaceX after Russia’s state space corporation, Roscosmos, refused to continue launching OneWeb’s satellites earlier in March.

OneWeb was forced to scuttle its plans to launch 36 of its satellites on a Russian Soyuz rocket after Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, demanded that the British government halt its financial backing of OneWeb, according to published reports. As a means of retaliation against the UK’s sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, Rogozin also tried to stipulate that none of OneWeb’s satellites could be used for military purposes.

OneWeb didn’t agree to any of Rogozin’s demands. Instead, OneWeb’s board voted to suspend all of its launches at Russian-owned Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in early March after Roscosmos pulled a rocket off of a launch pad that was set to orbit OneWeb’s satellites.

The first launch with SpaceX is anticipated to take place this year and will add to OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation that currently stands at 428 satellites, or 66 per cent of the fleet, all of which were launched on Soyuz rockets.

Financial terms of the deal with SpaceX weren’t released.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association