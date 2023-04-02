 Mobile phone celebrates 50th birthday of first call - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Mobile phone celebrates 50th birthday of first call

02 APR 2023

Engineer and inventor Marty Cooper rang-in the mobile handset industry 50 years ago today (3 April) when he made the first call on a New York City street using a phone that weighed just under a kilogram and had a battery life of 25 minutes.

During a video interview with Mobile World Live (MWL) at MWC23 earlier this year, Cooper joked the battery life of the handset didn’t matter at the time because it was too heavy to hold up for very long.

For his pioneering work, Cooper, who is known as the Father of the Cell Phone, was honoured at the world’s biggest mobile tech show as the first recipient of the GSMA’s GLOMO Lifetime Achievement Award.

Cooper and his team at Motorola developed the brick-shaped DynaTAC 8000X commercial mobile phone ten years after a prototype was used for that first call. At the time, it worked in just two US cities. Those phones sold for $4,000 when they first became available.

“By today’s value, it was well over $10,000 to have a cell phone,” said Cooper during the MWC23 interview.  “They were expensive and they didn’t work very well. One thing we absolutely knew is that someday everybody would have a phone.”

From that first mobile call, GSMA Intelligence data shows the mobile industry has grown to 5.4 billion unique mobile subscribers as of end-2022 and is on track to hit 6.3 billion by 2030. There are also more than 8.4 billion SIM connections globally.

“This significant milestone underlines the astonishing societal impact the mobile phone has had in just 50 years,” Ben Wood, Founder, Mobile Phone Museum, told MWL. “It is the most prolific consumer electronics device in history and there are now more mobile phones than people on the planet.”

Legend
He continued: “Martin Cooper is a true legend. At 94 he remains an extraordinary ambassador for the mobile technology he was so pivotal in developing. His passion, enthusiasm and optimism for technology as a force for good is to be admired.”

Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner described Cooper as a “pioneer.”

“He did the first call and he helped develop the first device. Those are big, big contributions.”

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

GTI leaders push for cross-industry cooperation

EC launches network cost consultation, gigabit moves

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association