Paid subscription portal Basebone booms thanks to Afrocentric content

PRESS RELEASE: Basebone, an international mobile entertainment service which launched in South Africa in 2007, has seen unprecedented growth thanks to the recent introduction of Afrocentric movies, documentaries, games and lifestyle content from South Africa. The increase in consumption is being seen across Africa and Europe

According to Benito Alvarez, Chief Marketing Officer of Basebone: “Our increase in user engagement is based on a global content strategy plan to support local South African talent of game developers and film and TV makers to give them a platform to share their great work. Following partnering with a number of content providers in Africa, we’ve noticed that ‘local’ is indeed lekker. Our 3 million South African subscribers are engaging with more content than ever before, and that content is rooted in Africa.”

Content including Cassper Nyovest: Fill up the Dome, Kenyan soap opera, Noose of Gold, and Nigerian telenovela, Taste of Love, have contributed to a 326% increase in movie consumption since August 2018.

South Africans are also going gaga for African themed games from ChopUp, a leading mobile gaming company in Nigeria.

“Games like Sambisa Assault, Mama Put and Baba Jumper are carefully crafted with the intention to provide something unique, fresh and most importantly entertaining. They tell the African narrative and their popularity has exceeded our expectations,” says Benito.

Basebone’s new health and fitness platform, Baseplay Pulse, features content providers from South Africa including Cape Town based fitness expert, Sunnel Vissel who provides workout programmes and vegan chef, Tammy Webber, who offers healthy recipes and cooking demonstrations. The health and fitness platform has seen a 115% increase in consumption.

With South Africa being Basebone’s biggest market, Benito Alvarez says that they are looking to partner with local content providers to add to their global footprint.

“We have a large customer base who are actively seeking homegrown content that’s cost effective and easily accessible. We encourage South African content providers to get in touch with us to discuss the benefits of carrier billing distribution,” says Benito.

For budding game developers and film / TV makers that would like to put content forward, they can do so by contacting product@basebone.com

Basebone has also seen an increase in Afrocentric content being consumed across Europe, with a 78% increase in France and 35% in the UK.

If you want to enjoy the wealth of Afrocentric movies, documentaries, games and lifestyle content you can do so by visiting: baseplay.co