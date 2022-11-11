U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Achieve 5G Dual Carriers Large-Scale Commercial Application

PRESS RELEASE: As part of the “U-Joy Cities” program, China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei completed 5G dual-carrier deployment in the main urban areas of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Foshan, which are the core cities of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Greater Bay Area. The commercial application of the 5G dual-carriers solution in large scale has successfully doubled the 5G experience rate and system capacity, and further consolidated the network foundation for 5G ubiquitous gigabit user experience. This is another milestone for China Unicom Guangdong to accelerate the innovation and application of 5G technology and to better serve the people in Guangdong.

As the pioneer and main contributor of China Unicom in 5G network operation and application promotion, China Unicom Guangdong has always adhered to strengthen its dual-gigabit network foundation and continuously improved its capability to serve Guangdong’s economic, social, and people’s livelihood. Recently, China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei have jointly taken the lead in large-scale commercial use of 5G dual carriers in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Foshan. Field tests showed that 5G users can enjoy the ultimate ubiquitous gigabit experience in hot spots such as urban CBDs, commercial office areas, universities, industrial parks, tourist attractions, and subway stations. The experience for short videos, large files download and live webcast of online courses and goods sales are much improved.

Since the commercial use of 5G for three years, China Unicom Guangdong has built the largest 5G sharing network in China. With 5G dual-carrier technology innovation, China Unicom Guangdong expands the system bandwidth from 100 MHz “one-way” to 200 MHz “dual-lanes”. This not only significantly improves 5G user experience and user-perceived rate, but also effectively increases 5G system capacity. Onsite analysis showed that the daily 5G traffic increases by 26% in Guangzhou in the area where dual-carrier capacity expansion has been done and 15% in Shenzhen. In hotspot such as business office areas, enterprise campuses, and urban villages, the stimulation of 5G traffic is more amazing. The large-scale commercial use of 5G dual-carriers in core cities in the Greater Bay Area will inject new impetus into the ambition of China Unicom Guangdong’s 5G technology innovation and application, and better serve Guangdong’s economic, social and people’s livelihood.

In future, China Unicom Guangdong will work together with Huawei and other partners in the industry, extending 5G ubiquitous gigabit networks from outdoors to indoors, from consumers to industries, and from urban to rural areas through a series of innovative 5G technologies and applications, to bring 5G “U-Joy Cities” experience to everyone in Guangdong.