 Huawei’s FDD Dual-Band Massive MIMO Achieves Scaled Rollout in Thailand, Delivering Premium LTE Experiences – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei UpdatesSuccess Case

Huawei’s FDD Dual-Band Massive MIMO Achieves Scaled Rollout in Thailand, Delivering Premium LTE Experiences

19 NOV 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Huawei has joined forces with Thailand telecom operators to complete scaled commercial adoption of the FDD dual-band Massive MIMO solution in Bangkok.

The solution allows a single unit to achieve Massive MIMO deployment and provide services on the 1.8 GHz and 2.1 GHz bands, reducing antenna installation space and helping telecom operators to simplify network deployment. In addition, the original LTE network can take advantage of a tripled capacity increase. The success marks an important new milestone for Thailand telecom operators seeking innovative applications of FDD technology in local 4G markets

Thailand is a leading emerging market in terms of MBB business. Local LTE networks have been seen significant capability enhancements, enabling telecom operators to continuously improve both service experience and customer satisfaction.

The rapid growth of MBB services creates a soaring increase in LTE data traffic, with 4G traffic across the entire network growing by 51% over last year, placing mobile networks under enormous pressure to provide sufficient capacity. This trend compels telecom operators to unlock the full potential of existing site and spectrum resources, while also reducing site operation and maintenance costs.

FDD dual-band Massive MIMO offers telecom operators in Thailand a perfect solution to further enhance network capabilities and persistently improve both service quality and user experience. Streamlining end-to-end network operation processes from marketing to complaint handling and optimization, FDD dual-band Massive MIMO allows operators to easily fulfill the extensive capacity demands from users in hotspot areas. The new technology also supports agile expansion, increasing cell capacity by 1.8 times and busy-hour speeds by 2.6 times over the previous 4T6S solution. This level of enhanced performance enables telecom operators to exceed the requirements of hotspot areas experiencing continuous traffic surges.

Massive MIMO is essential for carriers seeking to improve capacity, enhance coverage, and mitigate interference during evolution to 5G, while simplifying site selection and acquisition. The units involved in this round of scaled deployment are the industry’s first FDD dual-band Massive MIMO modules, boasting the highest specification and integration among FDD ultra-large scale MIMO systems.

With a number of cutting-edge technologies, including accurate channel reporting, user scheduling, and multi-user precoding, Massive MIMO allows the same spectrum resources to serve multiple users simultaneously, essentially tripling capacity for existing LTE cells. The application of 5G technology on existing LTE networks has proven extremely effective for telecom operators hoping to address capacity challenges in hotspot areas through improved performance. In addition, the FDD dual-band Massive MIMO modules support smooth transition to 5G NR through software upgrades.

Thailand has always been a pioneering innovator of the emerging markets, embracing the forefront of industry technology. The scaled adoption of the FDD dual-band massive MIMO solution is an example of the steps taken by Thailand’s telecom operators to address the growing pressure of network capacity. It also shows their resolution to continuously explore to 4G network evolution innovations.

In 2019, Huawei has offered a series of high-value solutions to enable Thailand’s telecom operators to address the issues of limited coverage, insufficient capacity, and expensive operation and maintenance, while also preparing for the transition to 5G at a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

As customers in Thailand commented: “Right now, 4G networks are still showing great service growth, and evolution to 5G is imminent. At this important juncture, we will continue to adopt innovative solutions to build high-quality 4G networks and improve user experience, while exploring the evolution to 5G.”

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association