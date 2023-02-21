Huawei to Unveil 10 New Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023, Driving All Bands to 5G

PRESS RELEASE: At Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023, Huawei will launch and showcase 10 new energy-efficient, high-performance wireless network products and solutions. The rapid development of 5G will stimulate the evolution of all bands to 5G. To help operators maximize the value of each band and continuously improve network capabilities in multiple dimensions, Huawei’s 10 new wireless products and solutions not only deliver industry-leading performance, they are also easier to operate and maintain (simplified O&M), and easier to install. The new products don’t compromise on energy efficiency and are future-ready in terms of their ability to evolve as new user requirements come up.

#1 Upgraded MetaAAU with ELAA: “0 bit, 0 watt” for the lowest energy consumption and optimal energy efficiency

By combining advanced software and hardware, such as extremely large antenna array (ELAA) and the AHR algorithm, the new ELAA-upgraded MetaAAU can achieve excellent coverage with optimal energy efficiency, and ultra-low power consumption under a light load. Compared with conventional AAUs, the upgraded MetaAAU can provide the same coverage with 50% less power consumption, while during idle hours, its power consumption can be slashed to less than 10 W.

#2 MetaAAU with the industry’s largest bandwidth of 800 MHz: a single module for simplified deployment of full C-band; Meta BladeAAU featuring the industry’s highest integration: a single antenna for the optimal configuration of all sub-6 GHz bands

Huawei will launch the 800 MHz MetaAAU featuring the industry’s largest bandwidth for discrete spectrum scenarios. Thanks to innovative breakthroughs in ultra-wideband RF modules, power amplification, and algorithms, the ultra-wideband MetaAAU can cover full C-band, enabling simplified deployment of 3400 MHz to 3800 MHz, as well as 3800 MHz to 4200 MHz in the future.

For scenarios with limited antenna installation space, Huawei will launch Meta BladeAAU by innovatively integrating Meta and Blade technologies. The Meta BladeAAU allows all sub-6 GHz bands to be deployed on a single pole. Its active part is upgraded to MetaAAU, achieving optimal energy efficiency and performance for TDD bands, while its passive part is upgraded to 2L8H to support on-demand optimal configuration of sub-3 GHz.

#3 Industry’s lightest macro base station M-MIMO: weighing only 12 kg

Through continuous innovation in M-MIMO system engineering, Huawei’s new 32T32R M-MIMO module for macro base stations weighs only 12 kg. Not only is it high performing, it also features the industry’s lightest design, meaning it can be installed with only one person and carried with one hand. This helps increase operators’ network construction efficiency.

#4 Ultra-wideband 4T4R RRU with the industry’s lowest power consumption: worry-free deployment of all FDD bands and all RATs, and 20% lower power consumption

Huawei’s ultra-wideband FDD RRU series consistently maintains the industry’s lowest power consumption. Incorporating the latest hardware and algorithms, ultra-wideband 4T4R remote radio unit (RRU) supports simplified deployment of all FDD bands and all radio access technologies (RATs) while slashing energy consumption by 20%. In terms of software upgrade, the RRU features built-in PIM interference cancellation technology and SingleCell to improve edge user-perceived rate by 20%.

#5 Ultra-wideband 8T8R RRU, the industry’s outstanding performer: all-scenario optimal power consumption, boosting performance by 40%

Owing to the 5G New Radio high-precision beamforming technology designed for FDD bands, ultra-wideband 8T8R RRU can simultaneously boost network capacity and coverage, improving user experience by 40%. In medium- and heavy-load scenarios, the Power-Boosting technology enables 100% dynamic power sharing between carriers and between RATs, allowing the same performance at 30% lower power consumption. In light-load scenarios, Power-Adapting supports on-demand power scheduling to achieve equivalent basic power consumption for 8T8R and 4T4R RRUs.

#6 Industry’s unique large-scale commercial FDD M-MIMO, an outstanding performer; FDD BladeAAU for the simplest deployment of sub-3 GHz on a single pole

Huawei’s FDD M-MIMO has been widely commercialized around the world, as it is able to increase capacity by five times. The newly launched FDD BladeAAU is a combination of FDD M-MIMO and advanced transparent antenna technology. It achieves optimal sub-3 GHz coverage and ultimate capacity while supporting single-pole deployment.

#7 LampSite 5.0 featuring the industry’s highest integration: simplified deployment and lowest power consumption, and industry-unique distributed M-MIMO for optimal experience, striding towards ubiquitous gigabit

Huawei’s LampSite 5.0 supports TDD+FDD multi-band, multi-RAT combination. Its high integration design reduces weight and volume by 25%, as well as site power consumption by 40%. With the help of industry’s unique distributed M-MIMO, it translates interference to gains and brings 4-fold network capacity, achieving ubiquitous gigabit experience. It has become the top choice for scenarios such as airports, railway stations, and shopping malls.

#8 SDIF: 20% higher all-band energy efficiency, becoming a leading sustainable developer of the antenna industry

Signal direct injection feeding (SDIF) is Huawei’s unique advanced antenna technology. It saves a large number of feeders and cables, and improves amplitude and phase precision while significantly reducing impedance loss, boosting overall antenna RF efficiency. Huawei’s SDIF technology is designed for all antenna scenarios and series to meet band- and region-specific configuration requirements, bringing about a 20% increase in the energy efficiency of all bands.

#9 Next-gen MAGICSwave: all-band new 2T, true wideband, and ultra-long reach, enabling comprehensive transport network upgrade

The new 2T products that support conventional bands (with 800 MHz bandwidth) allow more carriers to be aggregated. The new 2T products supporting E-band provide 25 Gbps capacity. And thanks to higher transmission power and intelligent beam tracking antennas, their transmission distance is 50% longer than the industry’s best.

#10 IntelligentRAN: doubled energy saving gains, optimal performance, and simplified O&M, signaling a new direction for RAN intelligence

Huawei IntelligentRAN brings intelligence to the radio access network (RAN) and provides three major functions: iPowerstar, iHashband, and iFaultcare. The live network test results have demonstrated that the iPowerstar doubles the energy saving effect compared with conventional solutions, while the iHashband improves user experience by 30%, and the iFaultcare boosts troubleshooting efficiency by 40%. IntelligentRAN will bring various intelligent applications to more scenarios and enable in-depth collaboration between all bands and all scenarios.

Huawei’s 10 new solutions will help operators evolve all bands to 5G through multiple unique innovations in the industry and provide users with the ultimate mobile network experience. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate with global customers to achieve a win-win future for 5G.

MWC Barcelona 2023 will run from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei will showcase its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we will dive into topics such as new industry growth, 5G business success, 5.5G, green development, digital transformation, and our vision of using the GUIDE business blueprint to unlock an intelligent world. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2023