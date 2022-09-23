 Huawei Starts International Rollout of Third-Gen 5G Massive MIMO in the Philippines - Mobile World Live
Huawei Updates5G Applications

Huawei Starts International Rollout of Third-Gen 5G Massive MIMO in the Philippines

23 SEP 2022

PRESS RELEASE: Huawei has started to commercially deploy its third-generation 5G Massive MIMO outside China, with the Philippines being the first major recipient. The major product in the third-generation 5G RAN series, MetaAAU, achieves best performance and lowest power consumption by applying a wide range of leading wireless technologies and represents a key path for evolution to 5.5G network. Next-generation innovative technologies, such as ultra-wideband, multi-antenna, and extremely large antenna arrays, significantly improve spectral and energy efficiency and can help operators build future-oriented simplified, green, high-performance 5G networks.

The 3.5GHz MetaAAUs deployed in the Philippines boost download and upload speeds by 35%, and expand the coverage radius by 30% given the large inter-site distances there. As a result, more users can access 5G networks and average traffic increases by 37%. MetaAAU helps achieve cross-generation performance and ROI goals.

Since 5G was put into commercial use three years ago, the Philippines has been building 5G networks utilizing the wide bandwidth of the mid-band, and deployed Massive MIMO products to quickly deliver continuous 5G experience while meeting the growing 4G capacity demands. Now, 5G networks have covered 90% of the population in the National Capital Region. Further 5G development in the Philippines must overcome the challenge of large inter-site distances. The third-generation 5G RAN series, with the 3.5GHz MetaAAU as the iconic product, can address this challenge and meet the network development requirements, and underpins the construction of dual-band networks with optimal experience in the Philippines.

Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei’s Wireless Solution, said, “Ultra-wideband, multi-antenna, and extremely large antenna arrays are important innovations for improving coverage and reducing energy consumption. We believe that continuously improving the utilization of air interface resources will be conducive to the sustainable development of the communications industry in the Philippines.”

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

