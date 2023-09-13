GTI and Industry Partners Collaborate to Release White Paper on 5G Radio Network Intelligence Technical Requirements

PRESS RELEASE: Recently, GTI and nine industry partners, including China Mobile, Huawei, CICT Mobile, and Ericsson, unveiled the GTI 5G Radio Network Intelligence Technical Requirements White Paper during the 38th GTI Workshop in Ankara, Türkiye.

As the industry embraces intelligence, radio network intelligence aims to integrate cutting-edge intelligent architectures and key technologies into wireless networks. This integration will empower operators to offer valuable wireless solutions and deliver experiences characterized by “zero-wait”, “zero-touch”, and “zero-trouble”, helping them reach L4 intelligence by 2025 and achieve the goal of enhancing quality, boosting revenue, reducing costs, and enhancing efficiency.

The white paper discusses the challenges in wireless networks, presents a vision for developing autonomous networks, and proposes a three-layer architecture for radio network intelligence. This architecture includes cross-domain intelligence, network intelligence, and NE intelligence. Cross-domain intelligence is implemented in the network management system (NMS) to efficiently manage devices from different domains and vendors. Network intelligence is implemented in operators’ operation and maintenance center (OMC) to efficiently manage a single wireless network domain. NE intelligence, embedded within NEs themselves, handles on-demand resource configuration. This architecture enables intelligent coordination between networks and NEs. It allows its capabilities to be utilized by cross-domain platforms, facilitating the integration of more efficient intelligence into operators’ production and service scenarios.

The evolution of wireless networks towards L4 intelligence necessitates using more advanced intelligence technologies. For example, high-precision perception is required to obtain user locations, device engineering parameters, and environment information. Additionally, L4 intelligence requires multi-dimensional analysis and decision-making capabilities (such as multi-objective and multi-method parallel optimization). It also requires easy-to-implement human-machine interaction with intent-driven capabilities and efficient radio channel measurement capabilities. The white paper outlines the research and latest technical advancements in wireless networks, such as digital and intelligent awareness, digital twin, intent openness, and intelligent air interface. It also explores the potential applications of large wireless network models. The emergence of each generation of technology represents a process of industry innovation, and the rapid development of these intelligence technologies is expected to empower L4 autonomous networks.

Global mainstream operators and equipment vendors are actively participating in the commercial implementation of intelligent technologies in wireless networks. Their main focus areas include boosting energy efficiency, improving O&M efficiency, and enhancing user experience. The white paper highlights the applications of key technologies such as intelligent multi-frequency coordination, intelligent macro-micro coordination, intelligent network-level energy saving, network fault prevention and prediction, and live streaming service experience assurance. By showcasing these applications, the white paper aims to guide operators in identifying the most effective path for evolution and facilitating the digital and intelligent transformation of wireless networks.

As the wireless intelligent industry enters a crucial phase of large-scale development, the GTI 5G Radio Network Intelligence Technical Requirements White Paper provides valuable guidance, use cases, and ideas for industry partners. This will facilitate deeper industry cooperation, promote the healthy and prosperous growth of the intelligence industry, and enable the realization of an intelligent world by 2030.