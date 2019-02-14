 Zain CEO talks-up investment impact - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Zain CEO talks-up investment impact

14 FEB 2019

Zain Group CEO Bader Al-Kharafi (pictured) hailed heavy infrastructure investments and organisational changes for preparing the company to commercialise 5G, though currency issues continued to take a bite out of its bottom-line in Q4 2018.

In its financial results statement, Al-Kharafi said Zain had created a foundation to deliver 5G and the interconnectivity to power the fourth industrial revolution in its markets.

During 2018, he noted, the company made significant progress in “optimising synergies” within the group and made a number of large investments. Last year it continued to build out its fibre footprint and made other network upgrades, spending a total of $750 million including spectrum fees.

Al-Kharafi said organisational changes were: “Geared towards making us a more agile operator that can reap the lucrative opportunities in the digital space and move quickly in the face of the sweeping changes in the ICT sector.”

Zain’s chairman Ahmed Al Tahous added the company had also been supported by favourable decisions by authorities in its key markets.

Financials
Across its operations, Zain booked a Q4 jump in net income of 59 per cent year-on-year to KWD59 million ($194 million), on consolidated revenue of KWD411 million. Comparisons with 2017 were impacted by the inclusion of Zain Saudi Arabia into group results from Q3 2018.

The company pointed to strong profit growth in its divisions in Iraq and Kuwait, while noting its Sudan operation had “performed exceptionally well” in local currency terms. Sudan is in the midst of an economic crisis with the currency 60 per cent lower against the US dollar in Q4 2018 than in Q4 2017, which has taken its toll on Zain’s bottom-line in recent quarters.

Zain said the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations across its footprint cost it $78 million in revenue and $10 million in net income in Q4 2018.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi confirms MWC19 Barcelona launch

America Movil returns to profit in Q4

Ericsson, Intel forge 5G management partnership

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association