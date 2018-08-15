English
Home

Vodafone UK deploys new tech against call scam

15 AUG 2018

Vodafone UK is taking steps to protect customers from an international calling scam it said is affecting worldwide phone users and the wider telecoms industry.

Dubbed Wangiri, Vodafone said the scam is a “worldwide problem” which involves fraudsters ringing a large range of numbers and then hanging up after a single ring. The missed calls are an attempt to get victims to call back an international number, which result in high charges and allows the fraudsters to profit.

Vodafone said it is already blocking customers from “unwittingly” calling back Wangiri numbers where possible, and reimburses any victim who has incurred charges.

In addition, the operator has deployed new technology to prevent all identified Wangiri numbers “from reaching our customers in the first place”.

Vodafone UK’s chief executive Nick Jeffery said the company was sending a message to criminal gangs behind the scam: “We are determined to do what we can to stamp out fraudulent practices, whether it is false PPI calls or bogus accident claim calls coming from the UK, or international phone rackets.”

Jeffery added the company would share its intelligence with other operators “so we can act as one”.

Vodafone said it was the first mobile operator to automatically block nuisance, scam and fraudulent calls generated by UK-based dialers in 2016, and now prevents up to 2 million automated calls from reaching customers a day.

