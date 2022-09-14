 Vodafone slices network in the Netherlands - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone slices network in the Netherlands

14 SEP 2022

Vodafone Netherlands claimed to be the first telecoms company in the country to introduce network slicing, offering enterprise customers access to a part of its wider mobile network for business-critical applications.

The company explained in a statement companies and organisations would be able to reserve a part of the public mobile network from this month.

It pledged the network will always provide “sufficient capacity”, even during congestion.

By reserving a “slice” of capacity, customers will be able to guarantee their mobile connection continues to function stably, with slices ensuring data traffic is assured a fast connection.

Network slicing is expected to give a major boost to operators in adapting their business models, along with providing a new revenue source to help fund investments in next-generation networks.

Slicing in Europe
Vodafone follows other deployments of network slicing in Europe, most recently in Norway with Telia deploying a private 5G network for the military and a trial in Austria through operator A1.

In the Netherlands, Vodafone pointed to a number of potential applications of the technology, including emergency responders using slicing to get in contact with hospitals and large events gaining quick access to real-time security camera images.

Vodafone added it prepared for the deployment through trials at a concert, a hockey tournament and the Pride festival in Amsterdam.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

