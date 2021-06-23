Vodafone on track for European renewable energy goal

Vodafone Group announced it will make good on a promise for its entire European operations to be 100 per cent powered by electricity from renewable sources by 1 July, a key step towards a wider goal to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2030.

The operator said the move applied to its mobile and fixed networks, data centres, retail outlets and offices across Europe, while adding it would also launch a consumer campaign that will see its brand turning green across digital and social channels in 12 markets.

Vodafone announced the aim to go 100 per cent renewable in Europe in July 2020 and said it had since made significant progress while accelerating the role of its digital networks and technologies in helping to address climate change.

It stated it invested a total of €65 million over the past year on energy efficiency and on-site renewable projects, generating annual energy savings of 135GWh.

Vodafone brought forward its plan to power European operations with renewable energy to July from a previous target of 2025 and remains committed to achieving the same change in Africa in four years time.

The company previously also revised its deadline to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its entire value chain by 2040, slashing a decade from its original target.