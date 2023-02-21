Vodafone deepens RCS push with Google

Vodafone Group expanded an existing agreement with Google in Europe to make the internet giant’s RCS-based messaging app the default offering on all applicable Android devices it sells.

Messages by Google, powered by the Google Jibe Cloud platform, will become the default messaging app on Android devices sold across the operator’s carrier sales channel.

The companies stated RCS will bring “an interactive modern messaging experience”, to Vodafone customers, apparently enhanced further through the cloud.

They added RCS enables messages with high-quality photos and videos, read receipts, enhanced group messaging and encryption for one-to-one chats, protected by a “high level” of data privacy and security.

The agreement will also extend to Vodafone Business customers, as messaging becomes “increasingly important” for companies of all sizes.

Vodafone said its adoption of RCS will simplify business onboarding and operations, helping engagement with consumers for services and sales.

RCS aside, Vodafone also plans to expand availability of Google Pixel smartphones and wearables to additional markets in 2023, introducing the products to more retail outlets in Europe.

The operator also plans to use Android TV as its preferred group-wide platform for its TV services going forward.