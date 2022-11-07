Virgin Media O2 steps up data poverty campaign

Virgin Media O2 expanded a mobile data scheme for UK consumers judged to be the hardest-hit by a deepening cost of living crisis, a move the operator claimed will deliver critical connectivity to the most-affected communities.

In a statement, Virgin Media O2 noted the crunch on finances is exacerbating the risk of digital exclusion. To address this, it is opening access to the National Databank set-up through its retail stores in ten cities across the UK.

It describes the National Databank as a “foodbank for free mobile data, texts and calls”. It launched the initiative in July 2021 in collaboration with charity Good Things Foundation in an attempt to tackle so-called data poverty.

Eligible consumers can access a voucher good for 20GB of data per month for up to six months.

The Good Things Foundation’s selection criteria includes consumers being aged 18 years-old or over who are “from a low income household” and have no or “insufficient access” to the internet at home or while away, “and/or cannot afford their existing monthly contract or top up”.

Virgin Media O2 stated its move is part of a wider commitment to give away more than 61 million GB of free mobile data by the end of 2025.