 Virgin Media O2 steps up data poverty campaign - Mobile World Live
Home

Virgin Media O2 steps up data poverty campaign

07 NOV 2022

Virgin Media O2 expanded a mobile data scheme for UK consumers judged to be the hardest-hit by a deepening cost of living crisis, a move the operator claimed will deliver critical connectivity to the most-affected communities.

In a statement, Virgin Media O2 noted the crunch on finances is exacerbating the risk of digital exclusion. To address this, it is opening access to the National Databank set-up through its retail stores in ten cities across the UK.

It describes the National Databank as a “foodbank for free mobile data, texts and calls”. It launched the initiative in July 2021 in collaboration with charity Good Things Foundation in an attempt to tackle so-called data poverty.

Eligible consumers can access a voucher good for 20GB of data per month for up to six months.

The Good Things Foundation’s selection criteria includes consumers being aged 18 years-old or over who are “from a low income household” and have no or “insufficient access” to the internet at home or while away, “and/or cannot afford their existing monthly contract or top up”.

Virgin Media O2 stated its move is part of a wider commitment to give away more than 61 million GB of free mobile data by the end of 2025.

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

