 Vestager remains EU competition chief - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vestager remains EU competition chief

11 SEP 2019

Margrethe Vestager (pictured) was appointed as the EU’s Competition Commissioner for a second term, while also being handed the task of overseeing the bloc’s digital policy.

Vestager’s re-appointment was announced in a statement from the incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as she announced her team of commissioners.

Along with continuing as chief of competition, the incoming president said Vestager will also take charge of EU digital policy, assuming the job title of Executive Vice President.

Vestager will be charged with coordinating “our whole agenda on a Europe fit for the digital age”.

The competition chief has made some notable moves against the world’s tech giants, meaning her expanded role could spell bad news for the likes of Apple, Facebook and Google. Under Vestager’s tenure, the EC has levied several massive fines against US-based companies, including a number of huge penalties against Google.

In her statement, von der Leyen added Europe had to catch up in certain aspects of technology.

“We have to make our single market fit for the digital age, we need to make the most of artificial intelligence and big data, we have to improve on cybersecurity and we have work hard for our technological sovereignty.”

In other appointments, Sylvie Goulard was named as Internal Market Commissioner, with the task of leading the EC’s work on the digital single market.

She replaces Andrus Ansip, who left a similar role in June.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EU pushes ahead with 5G security plan

EC clears Vodafone, Liberty Global tie-up

EC moves forward with 5G spectrum plan

Tags

Featured Content

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association