Verizon tipped to revamp NFL streaming deal

20 NOV 2017

Verizon is reportedly working on a new streaming deal with the US National Football League (NFL) which would see it give up exclusive mobile streaming rights to gain access for devices with larger screens, Bloomberg reported.

The operator locked in a mobile streaming deal with the NFL in September 2015 and in 2016 zero-rated data for those games through the NFL Mobile app. The operator now hopes to extend streaming privileges to customers with larger devices, including tablets and connected TVs, in addition to smartphones.

Verizon’s mobile deal with the NFL covers Sunday, Monday and Thursday games, though Sunday game availability is limited to in-market viewing. It is unclear exactly what games would be covered under the new agreement, but Bloomberg sources indicated Thursday night games would be among those included.

Content differentiation
The push to lock in streaming rights comes as US operators seek to differentiate themselves with OTT video offers. T-Mobile US recently sweetened its unlimited deal with the addition of a free Netflix subscription and Sprint followed with a promotion offering unlimited customers free access to Hulu content. AT&T took a different approach, opting to bundle its mobile service with access to its DirecTV content through either a traditional or DirecTV Now subscription.

Verizon was notably less successful in its own OTT venture. The operator launched its go90 mobile video product in late 2015, but enjoyed only limited uptake of the app.

In September 2016, former Verizon EVP Marni Walden noted at TechCrunch’s Disrupt conference sports was one of the content genres which performed “extremely well” on the platform.

Bloomberg noted a new deal between Verizon and the NFL could prove to be a boon for both parties. NFL games pull in large TV audiences, but have recently endured a slump in viewership. A broader tie up between the two could help the NFL reach more fans via mobile, while giving Verizon a key differentiator in popular sports programming.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

