 Verizon partners with CareAR
Home

Verizon gets real with CareAR

05 OCT 2021
CareAR

Verizon has partnered with augmented reality (AR) specialist CareAR, a move that will combine the operator’s mobile networks with CareAR’s real-time delivery of content.

CareAR, which was recently acquired by Xerox, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and AR to push instructional video to workers and customers of its clients. Its corporate customers include Verizon, NTT Data, Marriott, FedEx and Target.

In addition to Verizon’s 4G and 5G networks, the partnership will make use of the operator’s near real-time compute technology, the companies said in a statement.

“Through 5G and edge computing, we can help CareAR deliver advanced AR and AI capabilities on standard mobile, smart glass and drone devices to drive efficiencies and experiences,” predicted Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief revenue officer, Verizon Business, in a statement.

Sam Waicberg, president of CareAR, stated the partnership will help his company provide users with “on-demand visual access to experts and instructional content,” which can help service providers with challenges such as “reducing carbon emissions and bridging the talent gap.”

CareAR offers its augmented reality service as a subscription, and works with its customers to identify hardware and software that can support its platform. A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live the CareAR platform works on “various devices, most of which customers already have”.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

