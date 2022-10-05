US taps Verizon for global upgrade

Verizon continued a recent run of winning US government contracts, landing a $1.6 billion deal to modernise and provide IT services for Department of State embassies, consulates and other global locations.

The ten-year contract includes implementation and management of network technologies in nearly 260 locations across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and South America.

It was awarded through the US Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) programme, a $50 billion scheme to help government agencies update IT and telecoms infrastructure.

The deal is the latest government win for Verizon, including a $400 million contract with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation to improve data speeds using 4G and 5G technologies, and an $11.5 million Department of Defence private 5G deal.

AT&T, Lumen Technologies, Comcast and MetTel are among other US companies to have been awarded contracts through the EIS programme.