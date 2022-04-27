 AT&T bags US Army National Guard contract - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T bags US Army National Guard contract

27 APR 2022

US operator AT&T scored a contract to modernise the US Army National Guard’s command and control network, a deal which could reap as much as $15 million over the course of 11 years if all of the requirements are met.

The GuardNet command and control network spans 11 time zones and more than 124,000 users. It provides telecommunication services to 54 joint forces across the US and its territories.

AT&T is tasked with delivering virtual private networking (VPN) services for the Army National Guard’s remote training.

The Army National Guard requested wireline VPNs based on an MPLS architecture, AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet client EVP for defence Lance Spencer told Mobile World Live.

“This contract allows for future modernisation and enables the Army National Guard to use existing and future AT&T 5G-enabled VPN services as it transforms its networking capabilities.”

AT&T will also provide the US Department of Defence with cloud connectivity using its NetBond system, which provides a private connection with VPNs.

The contract was awarded through the US Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) programme, a $50 billion scheme to help government agencies update IT and telecoms infrastructure.

Verizon, Lumen Technologies, Comcast and MetTel are among other companies to have won contracts through the programme.

Author

Mike Robuck





